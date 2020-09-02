St. Paul police were investigating a homicide Tuesday night, the city’s 22nd of the year.

Map: Fatal shooting Map: Fatal shooting

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street, where they found a man inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported someone running from the scene of the shooting, and police were able to apprehend a possible suspect nearby, according to Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

No names or further details were immediately available.