A man found Friday night on a Minneapolis road with grave stab wounds has died at a hospital, police said.
A woman found in a nearby apartment was taken into custody, said John Elder, a police spokesman.
Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to 26th Street and S. Bloomington Avenue, where they found the man and provided medical aid, Elder said. Paramedics took the man to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead.
Evidence in the area led police to the nearby apartment, where they found the woman. Elder said investigators talked to several people, and the incident appeared to be a domestic situation.
The man’s name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
TV & Media
BC-BKL--2020 NBA Schedule
Seattle vs New York, Noon, ESPNLos Angeles vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., ABCIndiana vs. Washington, 5 p.m., CBS Sports NetworkConnecticut vs. Minnesota, Noon, ESPNChicago vs. Las…
Coronavirus
State warns 14 Minnesota bars and restaurants to stop violating COVID-19 requirements
Most warnings involved employees not wearing masks. Capacity and space between tables also brought warnings.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Minn. has child COVID-19 death, 900 new cases
Minnesota has reported its first COVID-19 death in a child amid a continued rise in cases, including more than 900 today.
St. Paul
St. Paul police chief: $9.2M cut requested by Mayor Carter will mean fewer cops
The proposed cut would mean eliminating jobs, Chief Todd Axtell said.