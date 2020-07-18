A man found Friday night on a Minneapolis road with grave stab wounds has died at a hospital, police said.

A woman found in a nearby apartment was taken into custody, said John Elder, a police spokesman.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to 26th Street and S. Bloomington Avenue, where they found the man and provided medical aid, Elder said. Paramedics took the man to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence in the area led police to the nearby apartment, where they found the woman. Elder said investigators talked to several people, and the incident appeared to be a domestic situation.

The man’s name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.