Police in St. Paul are looking for the person who shot a man who was found inside a vehicle that crashed late Monday on the city's East Side.

The victim died at the scene of the crash near York Avenue and Van Dyke Street in the Eastern Hazel Park neighborhood, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers were called to the area about 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of "multiple shots fired" and that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, Ernster said.

Arriving officers found a Chevy Tahoe on the boulevard on the east side of Van Dyke Street and a man inside with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Ernster said.

Police administered first aid until paramedics got there and pronounced the man dead, Ernster said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Homicide investigators are still looking for the gunman and trying to determine what led to the city's 12th homicide of the year.

Anybody with information is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.