A man was shot dead late Thursday in north Minneapolis, and police continue to look for the gunman.

Police found the victim lying in an alley on the 3400 block of N. Girard Avenue about 10 p.m. after responding to a ShotSpotter activation and several people calling 911, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

The victim was not breathing and did not have a pulse when officers arrived on the scene. They attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful, Elder said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police believe the shooting happened on the 3500 block of N. Girard, just a few blocks from Folwell Park. They were unable to find any suspects, Elder said.

Anybody with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768