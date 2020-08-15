Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Minneapolis parking garage Friday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in the parking ramp at S. 425 7th St., spokesman John Elder said in a news release. When they arrived, officers found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene. If the man’s death proves to be a homicide, it would be the city’s 48th of 2020.
No one has been arrested, Elder said. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.
