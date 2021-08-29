A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Maplewood intersection on Saturday night.

In a statement, Maplewood police said they were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North at 8:44 p.m. They found the man in the roadway;, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maplewood police Lt. Joe Steiner said there have not been any arrests made, while detectives are following up on multiple leads. The victim will likely be identified Monday, after all of the victim's relatives are notified.

Maplewood police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case.

