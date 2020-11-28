MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man was found dead in a tent in MacArthur Square in downtown Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the death is being investigated as a probable drug overdose.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Milwaukee Police Department found the man shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday evening they were not identifying the man because his family had not been found and notified.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.
While Democrats powered through cities and suburbs to reclaim the White House, the party slid further behind in huge rural swaths of northern battlegrounds.
National
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost
Milwaukee County completed its recount of presidential ballots Friday, finding only small changes in vote totals for one of the two Wisconsin counties recounting ballots, but President Donald Trump's attorneys appear ready for a legal challenge seeking to toss tens of thousands of ballots.
Local
Man found dead in tent in downtown Milwaukee
A 31-year-old man was found dead in a tent in MacArthur Square in downtown Milwaukee.
Coronavirus
With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid
Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get pandemic relief to small business owners, the unemployed, renters and others whose livelihoods have been upended by the widening coronavirus outbreak.
Variety
Minneapolis woman reunited with dog that was lost in Montana
Melissa Buescher, a 35-year-old from Minneapolis, missed a phone call from Billings on Nov. 17 following one of her late-night shifts at the intensive care unit of a children's hospital.