A man who had not been seen for days was found dead in a mobile home that caught fire in Grand Forks, authorities said.

Police said they received from a neighbor a request for a welfare check about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at the home in the 2400 block of Estabrook Drive because the resident had not been seen for some time.

The victim was identified Wednesday by police as 63-year-old Charles Currier.

Currier was dead inside, and there was “obvious fire damage to the interior,” a statement from police read.

As an investigation continues by police, fire and State Marshal’s Office personnel into the blaze, police stopped short of saying the fire caused the man’s death.

The fire was isolated to one location in the home “and likely occurred sometime over the past few days,” police said in a follow-up statement. “It was not noticed by anyone in the area and was only discovered by officers who responded to a requested welfare check called in by a neighbor who had not seen the victim in several days.”