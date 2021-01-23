Authorities have identified the man whose body was found Dec. 31 in a burning car in a rural area of Goodhue County.
The fire was reported that evening in the 45000 block of Highway 56 Boulevard in Holden Township.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the victim was Cory Lee Cassidy, 36, of Dodge Center, Minn. An autopsy found that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
The fire's cause has not been determined, the Sheriff's Office said.
STAFF REPORT
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Black Hills attracting new residents from other states
South Dakota's reputation as the land of the free is grabbing national attention. United Van Lines' 2020 National Migration Study ranks South Dakota as the fourth most popular location nationwide where its customers are moving.
Local
Native American woman rose from poverty to become a doctor
Born to teenage parents who divorced when she was 10 and watching her mom struggle to overcome poverty and alcoholism, Dr. Amy DeLong had long battled self-doubt to find a place in this world.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Gov. Tim Walz's budget aims to address COVID's uneven impact
Gov. Tim Walz said the coronavirus has not decimated the priorities he campaigned on — although he's hoping the new administration in Washington can help…
Coronavirus
Pandemic takes bite out of state's health care employment
The number of people working in health care — Minnesota's largest industry by worker head count — has dropped 10,000 since the start of the year.