Authorities have identified the man whose body was found Dec. 31 in a burning car in a rural area of Goodhue County.

The fire was reported that evening in the 45000 block of Highway 56 Boulevard in Holden Township.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the victim was Cory Lee Cassidy, 36, of Dodge Center, Minn. An autopsy found that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire's cause has not been determined, the Sheriff's Office said.

