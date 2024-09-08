A man fleeing West St. Paul Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call died early Sunday after crashing and being ejected from the vehicle he was driving, police said.
Man fleeing West St. Paul Police crashes and dies
A man fleeing West St. Paul Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call died after crashing a vehicle into a power pole and parked cars. The incident is under investigation.
Before 2 a.m., a woman reported a 35-year-old man had threatened people and caused damage at a West St. Paul home, according to a West. St. Paul Police news release. She reported the man had been drinking heavily and was on drugs. A dispatcher heard the man yelling and possibly throwing objects.
Officers saw a vehicle they believed the suspect was in driving east on Moreland Avenue, the news release said. They attempted to stop it and arrest the driver on suspicion of domestic assault and other charges.
The suspect did not stop the vehicle and instead crossed Robert Street and lost control, striking a power pole and two parked vehicles in a driveway at Moreland Avenue and Kruse Street, police said. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Mendota Heights Police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident at the request of West St. Paul Police.