A man was struck by a car and killed while walking in Zimmerman in a collision that has added to an increase in pedestrian deaths in Minnesota this year vs. 2019.

At this time last year, there were 29 pedestrians killed in traffic incidents, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday. That tally in 2020 stands at 35, an increase of more than 20%.

Scott A. Zoerb, 59, of Zimmerman, was pronounced dead at the scene about 8:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Zoerb was walking west in the lane of traffic in the 13400 block of Fremont Avenue and was hit by a westbound car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, Susan E. Dixon, 49, of Monticello, stopped and cooperated with investigators.

For all categories of fatal crashes in Minnesota, preliminary figures from the DPS show 308 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1, compared with 277 last year at this time for a 9% increase.