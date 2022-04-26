A man fatally stabbed while on a Metro Transit bus in Uptown late at night over the weekend has been identified by officials.

Robert L. Commodore, 53, of Minneapolis, died from a stab wound to the side of his neck shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the stabbing of Commodore, who was found by police near Lagoon and Emerson avenues, where he died.

Police said preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation escalated, and Commodore was stabbed by a man who ran off.

There have been 28 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.