Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death a day earlier in a St. Paul parking lot.

Michael D. Redding, 21, of South St. Paul, was shot about 5:30 p.m. Monday while in the 800 block of N. Hazel Street, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made. Redding's death brought the city's homicide total for the year to 16.

Police went to the area after several 911 calls indicated shots had been fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Redding was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe it was a random shooting and are asking for the public's help to find a suspect. Anyone with information can contact the police at 651-266-5650.

