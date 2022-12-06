St. Paul police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what led to a Monday night shooting that left a man dead on the city's East Side.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane on a report of a man down in a parking lot. When police arrived at about midnight, they found the man unconscious, not breathing and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Police rendered aid to the victim and called paramedics to the scene, but the man died from his injuries, Ernster said.

As of Tuesday morning, no one had been arrested in connection with the city's 35th homicide of the year. Last year, the city recorded 38 homicides.

Anyone with information about Monday's homicide can call 651-266-5650.