A man who was fatally shot over the weekend in his downtown Minneapolis apartment was identified Wednesday.

Ahmed Elsaied, 31, was shot in the head about 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the building near Maquette Avenue and S. 10th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Elsied was taken by emergency responders to HCMC and died there about 45 minutes later, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

A 21-year-old man was booked into jail early Monday and could be charged as soon as Wednesday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to police spokesman Garrett Parten, it was reported that someone threw the gun onto the roof of the WCCO-TV building on S. 11th Street near the apartment building where the shooting occurred. Police recovered the gun.

Police have yet to say what led to the shooting and that MPD is working to understand whether there was a relationship between the suspect and Elsaied.