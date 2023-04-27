Minneapolis police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man on the city's North Side late Wednesday.

Police went to the 2300 block of N. 4th Street in the Hawthorne neighborhood about 11:15 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation indicated gunfire in the area.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s inside a running vehicle with gunshot wounds, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Police and paramedics unsuccessfully attempted life-saving efforts and the man died at the scene, Parten said.

The man's name has not been released. His death was the 15th in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Investigators canvassed the area and collected evidence from the scene, Parten said.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or can leave tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Information that leads an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.