A man was fatally shot in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.
Minneapolis police arrived at a house on the 1800 block of Russell at about 4:30 a.m. to find a 34-year-old with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release. The man later died at North Memorial Medical Center. Police gathered preliminary information that a "verbal altercation" led to gunfire at a gathering, the news release said.
There have been no arrests, and the shooting is under investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased at a later date.
It was the city's 14th homicide in 2023.
