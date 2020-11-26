A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in north Minneapolis, police said.

The death was the city’s 78th homicide of the year.

Minneapolis officers found the man, believed to be in his 20s, laying between two houses on the 2700 block of Dupont Avenue North at 2:57 a.m. after responding to a ShotSpotter activation, police said.

A police spokesman said officers observed numerous people fleeing the area on foot as they approached the injured man. Medical aid was provided before the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).