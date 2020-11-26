A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in north Minneapolis, police said.
The death was the city’s 78th homicide of the year.
Minneapolis officers found the man, believed to be in his 20s, laying between two houses on the 2700 block of Dupont Avenue North at 2:57 a.m. after responding to a ShotSpotter activation, police said.
A police spokesman said officers observed numerous people fleeing the area on foot as they approached the injured man. Medical aid was provided before the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Minneapolis
Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis
A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in north Minneapolis, police said. The death was the city’s 78th homicide of the year. Minneapolis officers…
Coronavirus
Thanksgiving fliers continue to flock to MSP despite warnings
Traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was occasionally brisk Wednesday morning as travelers hurried to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family.
Coronavirus
Ellison sues gym defying state order to close for four weeks
Attorney General Keith Ellison says the gym remains open despite a state order to close to prevent COVID-19 spread.
East Metro
A Minnesota teacher's online request for children's books yields a tale of generosity
Teenage sisters in Woodbury are sharing the gift of books with hundreds of students.