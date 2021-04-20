A man was found fatally shot early Tuesday inside a north Minneapolis residence, and investigators are questioning several people who were at the scene when police arrived.

Police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation about 2:15 a.m. when they received a 911 call about shots fired in the 5100 block of N. Dupont Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound, said Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder.

Police and members of the Minneapolis Fire Department rendered aid to the victim. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead, Elder said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No one has been arrested, but "multiple people located in the residence when officers arrived" were taken downtown and interviewed by investigators, Elder said.

Tim Harlow