A man was fatally shot in north Minneapolis’ Folwell neighborhood early Tuesday, and his death pushed the city’s homicide total for the year to 77.

A ShotSpotter activation drew police to the 3800 block of Girard Avenue N. about 1:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck several parked cars in the middle of the block. They also found a man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, said Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder.

The victim was not breathing and did not have a pulse when officers pulled him from the vehicle and began CPR. Paramedics arrived and took over, but were unsuccessful in reviving the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Elder said.

The name of the victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, has not been released.

Homicide investigators and officers from the 4th Precinct interviewed people who may have seen something. They also are asking anybody with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.