Officials have identified the man who was killed on Thursday in Minneapolis’ South Side as 29-year-old Andrew DeJon Davis.

Police were called to the area near the 3500 block of Chicago Avenue about 4 a.m. Thursday after the area’s ShotSpotter network detected gunfire, but officers didn’t immediately find a victim. A vehicle seen speeding from the scene turned out to be carrying the victim to HCMC. Davis died there just after 5 a.m. of from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The location is several blocks north of where George Floyd was killed three months ago, but officials told the Star Tribune on Thursday they don’t believe the homicide had anything to do with the memorial site.