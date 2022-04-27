A man was fatally shot in a home near Willmar, authorities said Wednesday.
The shooting occurred about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Lillian at a residence in the 10900 block of SE. 165th Avenue, said Kandiyohi County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Julie Wyffels
A woman who called 911 from the home about 15 miles southeast of Willmar said the gun "discharged accidentally," and her 64-year-old husband was shot in the head, Wyffels said.
The Sheriff's Office has yet to say who had control of the gun at the time it fired. No arrests have been announced, and the man's identity has yet to be released.
"The matter is under investigation," Wyffels said. "We are still trying to determine what took place."
