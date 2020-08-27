A 22-year-old man from Anoka died after being shot Monday night in a Columbia Heights parking lot.

The victim, identified by authorities as Charles Ray Mosby Jr., was shot at 10:36 p.m. in the 4600 block of NE. Central Avenue. Mosby was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died, said Tierney Peters, a spokeswoman for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

“Early indications appear that this was not a random shooting,” Peters said.

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene, but it was not known how many people were inside. No one had been arrested, Peters said.

The Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident.