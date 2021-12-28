A man was shot in the chest in St. Paul and died at the hospital early Tuesday, authorities said.
The gunfire occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Rice Street, police said.
The man was taken to Regions Hospital and died there several hours later, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.
No arrests have been made as of midday Tuesday. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 651-266-5650.
This killing is St. Paul's 36th homicide of the year and adds to the city's record annual total. The record had been 34, set in 1992 and matched in 2020.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site
Conservation experts in Virginia's capital Tuesday pulled books, coins, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Authorities ID the 3 people found dead last month in Fridley home
More than a month later, no word on what led to their deaths.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 testing surged before holiday in Minnesota
More than 200,000 residents took COVID-19 tests in the days before Christmas. The testing labs reported 9,873 positive test results over the three-day period that included Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Minneapolis
Return-to-office date for city of Minneapolis staff pushed back to Feb. 14
The new date will coincide with the expiration of the city's latest public health emergency order.
Sports
One of a kind: Ohtani wins AP Male Athlete of Year award
Most of the time in professional sports, it's easy to think it's all been done before.