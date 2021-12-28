A man was shot in the chest in St. Paul and died at the hospital early Tuesday, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Rice Street, police said.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital and died there several hours later, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.

No arrests have been made as of midday Tuesday. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 651-266-5650.

This killing is St. Paul's 36th homicide of the year and adds to the city's record annual total. The record had been 34, set in 1992 and matched in 2020.