The fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in his Bloomington apartment has two suspects jailed and charged.

Mohamed Amin Bayle Idd, 26, of Eden Prairie, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of Shakur Freed Muhammed, of Hopkins, Monday morning in the 6800 block of W. Old Shakopee Road.

Idd’s cousin, Abdi Bishar Mohamed, 27, of Minneapolis, was charged with aiding an offender after the fact and illegal weapons possession.

Both men remain in custody ahead of court appearances Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for either man.

Police were called to the area on reports of gunfire just after 5:30 a.m. Idd and Mohamed were soon located and arrested while trying to enter an adjacent building.

In a statement announcing the charges, police said the defendants and Muhammed “were associates and had been together earlier in the night.” The charges did not specify a motive for the killing.

A confrontation in the Hampshire Hill apartment occurred, and Muhammed was shot multiple times, the statement continued. Idd also suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, police added.

Idd’s criminal history as an adult in Minnesota includes two drug-related convictions, two for drunken driving, and one each for assault and disorderly conduct. State records in adult court show Mohamed has convictions for robbery and theft.