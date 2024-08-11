A 31-year-old Detroit Lakes man was fatally shot Saturday in Becker County, according to law enforcement.
Man fatally shot in Becker County
Arlan Ray Bergstrom Jr., 31, of Detroit Lakes, was fatally shot in Frazee, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders arrived at 30397 U.S. Highway 10, Lot 12, in Frazee about 1:20 a.m. to find a wounded man, Arlan Ray Bergstrom Jr., according to a Becker County Sheriff’s news release. Attempts were made to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was arrested at a home in Otter Tail County and booked into the Becker County jail, the news release said.
The incident remains under investigation.
