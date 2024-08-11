Greater Minnesota

Man fatally shot in Becker County

Arlan Ray Bergstrom Jr., 31, of Detroit Lakes, was fatally shot in Frazee, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

By Greta Kaul

Star Tribune

August 11, 2024 at 2:55PM

A 31-year-old Detroit Lakes man was fatally shot Saturday in Becker County, according to law enforcement.

First responders arrived at 30397 U.S. Highway 10, Lot 12, in Frazee about 1:20 a.m. to find a wounded man, Arlan Ray Bergstrom Jr., according to a Becker County Sheriff’s news release. Attempts were made to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested at a home in Otter Tail County and booked into the Becker County jail, the news release said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s Ramsey County reporter.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More
Greater Minnesota

Man fatally shot in Becker County

Arlan Ray Bergstrom Jr., 31, of Detroit Lakes, was fatally shot in Frazee, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Greater Minnesota

St. Louis County reports two off-road vehicle crashes, one fatal

Rochester

Mayo Clinic physician-scientist forged cardiovascular breakthroughs in flight, space

November 1, 1959 The Mayo Clinic's Big Centrifuge ready to operate Dr. Earl Wood, right, will turn on lights in front of Dr. Terence Mc Guire In the cockpit. McGuire will continue to turn them off as long as he can while under pressure from the whirling device. "Top rider" Dr. Evan Lindberg will help test McGuire's reactions. October 30, 1959 October 31, 1959 John Croft, Minneapolis Star Tribune