Friends and family on Monday identified the man who was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend in Olivia, Minn.

Jessica Laro, a relative, identified him as Ricardo Torres Jr., 32. Torres was shot in an alley near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

"My [cousin] would have never went at a cop," Laro said in an interview, adding that he was "not like that."

Natasha Lindner told Fox-9 that she had been dating Torres for four years and that he was the father of their 9-month-old daughter.

City officials say Torres was armed and confronted an on-duty police officer.

"An altercation took place between the officer and the individual which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm," according to the city's statement.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the case.

Lindner said Torres was known to carry a pellet gun and questioned the city's description of what happened.

"I don't think this was just the cop defending himself at all," she told the station, adding that a police officer was always harassing Torres.

The BCA is investigating whether the incident was captured on video.

