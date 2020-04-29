A 43-year-old man tipped over in a piece of heavy equipment near retail outlets in Champlin and was found fatally pinned inside the cab many hours later, authorities said Wednesday.

Jason A. Miller, of Prior Lake, was injured sometime Saturday while working alone clearing brush with a skid-steer loader between a strip mall and the Dairy Queen along Hwy. 169 near 114th Avenue N., said Police Chief Ty Schmidt.

Schmidt said Dairy Queen patrons saw the loader tipped over as early as 4:30 p.m., after others working with Miller had left.

Miller's family was concerned about his whereabouts and went to the scene about 12:45 a.m. Sunday and saw the equipment on its side, the chief said.

The loader tipped over facing forward on an incline, Schmidt said.