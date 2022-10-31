A man fell to his death, possibly accidentally, from a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday outside the C Ramp in the 300 block of N. 2nd Avenue, police said.

Police were notified of an unresponsive male in his 20s on the road near the ramp, and officers arrived to find that he was dead, said Police Sgt. Garrett Parten.

"Preliminary information indicates that the male fell, possibly accidentally, from the parking ramp onto the roadway," a statement from Parten read. "This is an open death investigation. Investigators are working to pinpoint what happened."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased male along with the cause and manner of the man's death, Parten said.