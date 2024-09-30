Twin Cities Suburbs

Man falls 50 feet down rock wall at Renaissance Festival

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident, which happened Saturday, authorities said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2024 at 12:25PM

A man was seriously hurt after falling 50 feet down a rock wall over the weekend at the Renaissance Festival south of Shakopee.

The victim, a 24-year-old from Grand Marais, Minn., allegedly went around a fence to climb a wall in the King’s Gate area, then fell and landed in a bus pick up area below, said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen.

First responders, who arrived at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, found the man alert but suffering serious injuries. The man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for a head injury and with apparent leg and wrist fractures, Hennen said.

Scott County authorities continue to investigate the incident, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor, Hennen said.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

