A man was seriously hurt after falling 50 feet down a rock wall over the weekend at the Renaissance Festival south of Shakopee.
Man falls 50 feet down rock wall at Renaissance Festival
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident, which happened Saturday, authorities said.
The victim, a 24-year-old from Grand Marais, Minn., allegedly went around a fence to climb a wall in the King’s Gate area, then fell and landed in a bus pick up area below, said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen.
First responders, who arrived at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, found the man alert but suffering serious injuries. The man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for a head injury and with apparent leg and wrist fractures, Hennen said.
Scott County authorities continue to investigate the incident, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor, Hennen said.
