Man faces felony charges after leading Inver Grove Heights police on pursuit after picking up friend in stolen vehicle

Shane Thomas Lloyd went to an Inver Grove Heights police station early Sunday to pick up a friend being released from custody, and he quickly left when officers learned he had outstanding warrants and was driving a stolen vehicle.
The 46-year-old suspect from St. Paul is also charged with possessing methamphetamine.
Lloyd’s abrupt exit set off a pursuit that reached speeds of 70 mph as officers in squads with lights and sirens activated followed him 6 miles to the intersection of Hwy. 52 and Butler Avenue, where police boxed his vehicle in and took him into custody.
Lloyd, 46, of St. Paul, was jailed and charged in Dakota County District Court with receiving stolen property, possessing a controlled substance and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
On Monday, police called Lloyd’s arrest a “dynamic and dangerous incident.”
He made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Hastings.
According to the complaint:
Lloyd went to the station at 8150 Barbara Av. at about 3:30 a.m. after a friend who had been arrested on a DWI offense was released and called him for a ride. Lloyd gave officers his identification, and they learned that Lloyd had a warrant out for his arrest. They alsonoticed he was driving a dark-colored pickup truck with license plates that were not assigned to the vehicle.
As an officer asked Lloyd to step out of the truck, Lloyd put the vehicle in gear and began to drive off. An officer got his hand on the door handle, but Lloyd did not stop. The officer was pulled to the ground and suffered a minor injury.
When officers finally arrested Lloyd after the chase, they learned the vehicle he was driving had been stolen in Anoka County. Upon booking him into jail, a deputy found Lloyd had a plastic baggie containing a powdery substance in his pocket. A preliminary test indicated the substance was 60 grams of methamphetamine.
Lloyd has previous convictions for fleeing a peace officer, fraud, burglary, auto theft, criminal damage to property and drug possession, court records show.