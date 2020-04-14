A man was electrocuted outside a townhouse in Chaska before dawn Monday.

The incident occurred about 5 a.m. at the Windstone Townhomes on Windmill Court, Police Chief Ryan Seibert said Tuesday.

First responders treated the man at the scene, before he was taken to a nearby hospital and declared dead, the chief said.

Seibert said the man was visiting people he knew at the complex and not carrying out any sort of work or maintenance.

The man’s identity has yet to be released. Emergency dispatch audio aired soon after that the man was electrocuted behind the property and was in his early 50s.