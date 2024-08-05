Twin Cities

Man driving yet again without license charged in collision that critically injured Minnetonka teen

Mohamed Aydarus Salad drove on shoulder and sped through a red light before hitting the other vehicle broadside, according to the criminal complaint.

By Paul Walsh

Star Tribune

August 5, 2024 at 1:50PM
Lauren Olson (With permission from GoFundMe)

A man with a long history of getting on the road despite the state repeatedly pulling his driving privileges has been charged with speeding through a red light at a Minnetonka intersection and causing a collision that critically injured a teenager.

Mohamed Aydarus Salad, 29, of Minnetonka is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon after being charged with criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash on March 5 at Hwy. 7 and Williston Road that left 18-year-old Lauren E. Olson with severe brain damage and other serious injuries.

Salad remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The state Department of Public Safety said Monday that Salad’s license had been revoked since December 2021 for driving without insurance.

Court records show that he has convictions for careless driving and inattentive driving. He has also been cited nine times for driving while his license was either suspended or revoked, the records reveal.

Olson, who graduated from Hopkins High School about three months after the crash, was less than two blocks from home when the collision occurred.

She spent the first week after the crash in a coma and 1½ months in the hospital before her discharge.

According to last week’s criminal complaint:

Olson was turning left in her Chevy Equinox from westbound Hwy. 7 to southbound Williston Road about 2:20 p.m., when Salad sped on the shoulder past stopped vehicles on eastbound Hwy. 7 in his Nissan Rogue and hit the teenager’s vehicle broadside. The impact was captured on traffic camera video.

Computer data from Salad’s SUV revealed that he was driving 96 miles per hour five seconds before the crash, 86 mph about a half-second before the collision and 68 to 74 mph at impact with the Olson’s vehicle. The speed limit on Hwy. 7 is 55 mph.

Traffic video captured Salad speeding through other intersections on the shoulder in the moments leading up to the crash.


