Man driving yet again without license charged in collision that critically injured Minnetonka teen

A man with a long history of getting on the road despite the state repeatedly pulling his driving privileges has been charged with speeding through a red light at a Minnetonka intersection and causing a collision that critically injured a teenager.
Mohamed Aydarus Salad, 29, of Minnetonka is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon after being charged with criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash on March 5 at Hwy. 7 and Williston Road that left 18-year-old Lauren E. Olson with severe brain damage and other serious injuries.
Salad remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
The state Department of Public Safety said Monday that Salad’s license had been revoked since December 2021 for driving without insurance.
Court records show that he has convictions for careless driving and inattentive driving. He has also been cited nine times for driving while his license was either suspended or revoked, the records reveal.
Olson, who graduated from Hopkins High School about three months after the crash, was less than two blocks from home when the collision occurred.