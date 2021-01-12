A man became trapped in a piece of tractor equipment while cleaning a turkey barn in central Minnesota and was killed, authorities said.
The incident occurred late Friday afternoon on a farm 2 miles west of Melrose, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.
Keith D. Kingsley, 32, of Melrose, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Klaphake Feed Mill on County Road 186, the Sheriff's Office said.
Kingsley was sanitizing the barn's interior when he became trapped in the metal shaft that transfers mechanical power between the tractor and an implement, according to the Sheriff's Office.
