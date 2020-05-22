One man died from a drug overdose and two other men were taken to a hospital after taking counterfeit painkillers Friday morning in Mankato, Minn.

Police and first responders arrived at an apartment about 2:20 a.m. and found three victims. One man, identified as Marcus Kory Krogh, 23, of Mankato, died at the scene despite life saving attempts, said Lt. Jeff Wersal of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other men in their 20s were taken to the hospital. One of them was admitted to the ICU while the other was treated and released, Wersal said.

Counterfeit oxycodone pills appear to be responsible for contributing to Krogh’s death and the injuries to the other two men, he said.

Counterfeit opioid pills are commonly found to contain dangerous amounts of fentanyl and have been responsible for numerous overdose deaths and injuries throughout the state and country.