A 26-year-old man swerved across several lanes of traffic before he crashed and died on a downtown Minneapolis freeway late Monday.

The man was headed north on Interstate 94 about 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle as he approached Olson Memorial Highway. His vehicle left the road and struck a light pole, the State Patrol said.

The patrol has not released the name of the man, but said he was not wearing a seat belt.