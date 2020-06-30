A 26-year-old man swerved across several lanes of traffic before he crashed and died on a downtown Minneapolis freeway late Monday.
The man was headed north on Interstate 94 about 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle as he approached Olson Memorial Highway. His vehicle left the road and struck a light pole, the State Patrol said.
The patrol has not released the name of the man, but said he was not wearing a seat belt.
