An early morning shooting on St. Paul's East Side has left one man dead.

Multiple 911 calls at around 2:38 a.m. Saturday reported that shots were being fired, and that someone was hit, St. Paul officials said. Officers arrived in the 1000 block of Pacific Street to a "chaotic scene," where one man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

St. Paul Fire Department medics transported the man to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His age and identity are unclear, but officials say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine a cause of death.

This marks the 14th homicide in St. Paul of 2023. According to a Star Tribune database, there were 15 at this time last year.