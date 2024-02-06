A verbal dispute may have led to a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead early Tuesday in north Minneapolis, police said.

Police went to an alley behind the Handy Stop on the 2600 block of W. Broadway about 12:20 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds, a statement from Minneapolis police said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Wence Ledell Edwards.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested and homicide detectives are investigating.

This is the fifth homicide of 2024, according to a Star Tribune database.

Anybody with information can submit anonymous tip by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or contacting crimestoppersmn.org.











