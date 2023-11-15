A 21-year-old man died from gunshot wounds Tuesday night on Minneapolis' North Side.

Police called to reports of a shooting about 8:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of Newton Avenue N. found a house with the front door open. Officers went inside and found the young man with gunshot wounds, Minneapolis police said in a statement. They gave him first aid but couldn't revive him.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, the statement said. There were no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward, police said.