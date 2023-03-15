A man was found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire in north Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Crews responded around 8:20 p.m. to a story-and-a-half home in the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North, and found the fire consuming the first floor, according to a news release Tuesday.

Firefighters had to force entry through the front door and began extinguishing the fire from the inside. They extinguished the fire on the first floor before it could extend to the other parts of the home.

Crews found the man's body on the first floor. He lived alone at the house, Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker said.

The fire appeared to have come from a bedroom on the first floor, she said. This is Minneapolis' fourth reported fire fatality so far in 2023. The house will soon be boarded up, the department said in the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the man's identity has not been released by officials.