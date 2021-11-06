A 62-year-old man died Saturday when the sports-utility vehicle he was driving rear-ended another SUV and crashed into a metal sign pole in Fridley.
The two vehicles were northbound about noon in the 5300 block of University Av. NE., or Hwy. 47, near Interstate 694 when the victim's vehicle clipped the rear of the SUV in front of it, swerved off the road and into the pole, according to the State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
The man, from Fridley, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the other SUV, a 66-year-old woman from Shoreview, was uninjured.
Katy Read • 612-673-4583
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man charged with aiding and abetting teen son accused of fatally shooting Minneapolis youth
The suspect, Letterance Grady, has been jailed since his arrest on Nov. 4, jail records show.
Business
EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people
The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event.
Nation
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
The crowd at a Houston music festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms and killing eight people in the chaos.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Coronavirus
Minnesota schools encourage COVID vaccines for students, don't plan to require them
Minneapolis considers weekly testing for unvaccinated high school athletes.