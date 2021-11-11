A driver died Wednesday after crossing the centerline and striking an oncoming semitrailer truck in Nowthen.
The male driver was heading south on Hwy. 47 near 199th Avenue NW. when he veered into the northbound lanes about 1:22 p.m. and collided with the semi, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
The southbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The truck driver was not injured, the Sheriff's Office said.
Tim Harlow
