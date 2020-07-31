One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after the pickup truck they were in was hit by a semitrailer truck while crossing an intersection in Marshall County on Thursday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Vernon L. Wander, 82, of Waubun, Minn., was driving a GMC Sierra pulling a flatbed trailer on NE. 390th Street in Rollis Township just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

He stopped at the stop sign at Hwy. 89 and then proceeded to cross the intersection, causing a semi pulling an empty gravel trailer to lock up its brakes and hit the truck. Both vehicles went into the eastbound ditch.

Wander was taken to Grand Forks Altru hospital with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

Wander’s passenger, Keith M. Rector, 81, also of Waubun, died of his injuries. Rector was not wearing a seat belt and it isn’t known whether Wander was.

The semi’s driver, Jason A. Swanson of Gatzke, Minn., was not injured.