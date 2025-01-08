Twin Cities Suburbs

Man dies in Columbia Heights garage fire

On Monday, the man was identified by authorities as Adelaido Holguin-Sandova. The fire was determined to have been accidental.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 1:49AM

A 77-year-old man died over the weekend in a fire in Columbia Heights.

About 4 p.m. Saturday, Columbia Heights fire and police personnel responded to a fire-related medical emergency in the 5000 block of 5th St. NE. The fire took place in the garage of a house, said a city spokesman. Emergency responders found a man with severe burns who was taken to HCMC where he later died.

On Monday, the man was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Adelaido Holguin-Sandova of Columbia Heights.

Authorities have determined the cause of the fire was accidental. Nobody else was injured.

