Minneapolis authorities found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds Friday, performing CPR on the man before he died moments later.
Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis
Police are searching for suspects, but announced no arrests.
Minneapolis Police Officer Trevor Folke said in a press release that officers found the man at around 6:20 p.m. on the 3200 block of Fremont Ave. N. after a ShotSpotter device warned of gunfire.
Emergency workers transported the man to North Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, but he died from his injuries. No arrests have been announced.
“Our investigators will work tirelessly to try and find answers about what happened to this man for his family,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in the release. “I urge anyone who may know what happened to contact our investigators.”
The man’s name and cause of death will be released after an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Brian Mock will have two years of supervised release and must make $2,000 in restitution.