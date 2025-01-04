Minneapolis

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

Police are searching for suspects, but announced no arrests.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 4, 2025 at 4:19PM
FILE - Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara urged anyone with information about the Friday evening shooting to contact investigators. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis authorities found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds Friday, performing CPR on the man before he died moments later.

Minneapolis Police Officer Trevor Folke said in a press release that officers found the man at around 6:20 p.m. on the 3200 block of Fremont Ave. N. after a ShotSpotter device warned of gunfire.

Emergency workers transported the man to North Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, but he died from his injuries. No arrests have been announced.

“Our investigators will work tirelessly to try and find answers about what happened to this man for his family,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in the release. “I urge anyone who may know what happened to contact our investigators.”

The man’s name and cause of death will be released after an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis man involved in Jan. 6 insurrection has prison time trimmed to time served

card image

Brian Mock will have two years of supervised release and must make $2,000 in restitution.

Minneapolis

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

card image

Minneapolis

The City Council defunded the Minneapolis Mounted Patrol. Will cops on horseback be put to pasture?

card image