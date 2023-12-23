A man reported missing hours after leaving home to fish on Becker County's Big Toad Lake was found drowned early Saturday.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report at 2:05 a.m. that the man had not returned home from a fishing trip, according to a press release from the agency. Deputies and emergency workers responded with an air boat and flotation gear, finding the man in four to five feet of water with his ATV upside down at 3:22 a.m.

He was brought to an ambulance where he was declared dead. His name will be released after family members are notified.

According to the sheriff's report, the man's wife said that he left home on his ATV to go to his fish house on Big Toad Lake on the afternoon of December 22. He didn't come home after several hours, and did not answer his wife's phone calls or messages. She called his brother to help find him, and he found a crack in the ice with open water.

"Please use caution when venturing out on the ice," the Becker County Sheriff's Office Facebook post which shared the news read. "No ice is safe!"

Big Toad Lake is 18 miles east of Detroit Lakes.