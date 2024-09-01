Twin Cities

Man dies after crashing motorcycle into I-94 noise barrier in Minneapolis

William Wade Lyons, 33, of Lakeville died after the motorcycle he was driving struck a noise barrier at the Riverside exit of Interstate 94.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 1, 2024 at 2:41PM

A 33-year-old Lakeville man died after crashing a motorcycle into an Interstate 94 noise barrier as he exited the freeway in Minneapolis late Saturday, according to law enforcement.

William Wade Lyons was exiting I-94 east at Riverside Avenue on a Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Cruiser motorcycle after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a crash report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Lyons exited the highway, drove onto a grassy area, lost control and struck the noise barrier, according to the report. He was not wearing a helmet.

Lyons was taken to HCMC and pronounced dead.

