A man died early Saturday morning in Minneapolis, apparently of gunshot wounds fired after he allegedly forced entry into a home.

Minneapolis police responded about 3 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting in the 3800 block of Grand Ave. S., a police news release said. Officers found a man unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided but the victim died at a hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that the man, allegedly violating a restraining order, forced entry into the home. During the assault, shots were fired and the man was struck. Others were in the home at the time.

Minneapolis crime scene technicians and homicide detectives are investigating to determine who was involved and what happened. No arrests have been made. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim along with the nature and cause of death.