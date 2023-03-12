A man died after he was stabbed Saturday evening in St. Paul, and police say a woman has been arrested.

Police were called around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street, near Western Avenue in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood, on a report that a man had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, according to a statement from the St. Paul Police Department, they found a man sitting next to his car with a stab wound in his chest.

Police said they tried to help the man and called St. Paul Fire Department medics. The man was taken to Regions Hospital but died from his injuries.

On Sunday, police said, homicide investigators said they believed the man had been stabbed in a home in the 700 block of Dayton Avenue, more than half a mile away.

Police said they have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine an exact cause of death.

The man is the sixth person to die by homicide in St. Paul in 2023.