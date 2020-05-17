Minneapolis homicide detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Hawthorne neighborhood home that killed a middle-aged man.

The man, whose name and age will be released later by medical examiners, was killed when gunfire broke out in the 3000 block of N. Dupont Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police and scanner reports. No motive was offered for the shooting.

The man’s death was confirmed by a department spokesman.

What led up to the shooting was not clear, but officers reportedly found the man lying between two homes on the block, with an apparent gunshot wounds to his torso. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday night.

The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died a few hours later, officials said.

Witnesses relayed descriptions of several possible vehicles involved, one of which, a tan Chrysler 300, was seen driving down an alley around the time of the shooting.

The incident was the latest in a spate of gun violence in the area, with three shootings since Thursday, all occurring within a few blocks of each other.

In all, seven people were shot across Minneapolis between Thursday night and Saturday.